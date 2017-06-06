Man faces murder charge in death of massage therapist in Livingston Parish

Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 6.More >>
A massage therapist reported missing Sunday after going to a home for a job was found dead in a building on the property, authorities said.More >>
A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left his cousin dead has turned himself in to authorities, according to investigators.More >>
Police have made a second arrest in connection with the theft of a boat. The Morgan City Police Department reported Rebecca Loustalot, 29, of Franklin, was taken into custody Friday evening.More >>
Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire that destroyed all of the inventory of a convenience store Tuesday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at the SPI Mart (Texaco) on Government Street at St. Rose Avenue.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
Paris police say a security operation is under way near Notre Dame Cathedral and are urging passers-by to stay away from the area.More >>
An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
