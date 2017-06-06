Family 'distraught' and 'in shock' after murder of massage therapist in Livingston Parish; suspect arrested

Hundreds of pages of police and prosecution interviews related to the bribery cases against Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa and a Gonzales businessman shed new light on a complicated web of alleged secret political backroom deals.More >>
An autopsy has confirmed that the man who was found dead in his S. Sherwood Forest apartment was murdered.More >>
The Baton Rouge Theater for the Performing Arts will close for over a year while the city completes an $18.1 million renovation.More >>
A massage therapist reported missing Sunday after going to a home for a job was found dead in a building on the property, authorities said.More >>
TUESDAY: Rain/storms likely (70% - 80% coverage); a high of 83°
TUESDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers/storms (50% coverage); a low of 68°
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy AM; clearing, DRY PM - a high of 87°
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
The feature is part of the new iOS 11 operating software. If you are a passenger, you can disable it.More >>
A new search is underway in a neighborhood near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers, hours after police said they had freed everyone detained after the attack.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.More >>
