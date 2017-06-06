Fire believed to have smoldered for hours causes extensive damage to convenience store

Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire that destroyed all of the inventory of a convenience store Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at the SPI Mart (Texaco) on Government Street at St. Rose Avenue.

Curt Monte with BRFD said firefighters received the call just before 6 a.m., but it is believed the fire had smoldered for several hours before being found.

He added the fire was found mostly in the ceiling and was quickly put out.

There was extensive damage to the store and all of the contents inside were destroyed.

