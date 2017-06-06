Fire believed to have smoldered for hours causes extensive damage to convenience store

Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 6.More >>
Fire officials are investigating what caused a fire that destroyed all of the inventory of a convenience store Tuesday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at the SPI Mart (Texaco) on Government Street at St. Rose Avenue.More >>
More than 1,500 Entergy customers were without power in the Walker area early Tuesday morning, according to the company's website.More >>
LSU officials said a crash involving a suspected drunk driver shut down Nicholson Drive near Tiger Stadium for three hours early Tuesday morning. They reported a Ford F350 was headed north on Nicholson when it went off the road at North Stadium Drive around 2 a.m.More >>
Because of recent deadly domestic violence cases in Baton Rouge and Lincoln, MS, the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers featured three suspects wanted in separate domestic violence investigations.More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
The fire marshal says the apartment complex could get cited for code violations.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
An East Texas couple are accused of locking a young child in a large dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time.More >>
