NCAA releases schedule for Baton Rouge Super Regional featuring Miss. St. at LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA - LSU (46-17) will play host to Mississippi State (40-25) in a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional starting Saturday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN2 in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Game 2 of the series will begin at 8 p.m. CT on Sunday on ESPN2 or ESPNU, with the "if necessary" Game 3 on Monday at either 12, 3, 6 or 7:30 p.m. CT.

The winner of the Super Regional advances to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Ticket information for the NCAA Baton Rouge Super Regional will be announced this week.

