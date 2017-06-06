LSU vs. Miss. St.: Tickets sold out for Super Regional

Tiger fans lined up to buy tickets for the Super Regional Tournament starting at 8 a.m. and they were gone in less than 30 minutes.
LSU reported just before 8:30 a.m. that the ticket office was sold out for this weekend's Baton Rouge Super Regional. LSU faces Mississippi State.
Click here for ticket information.
The following four super regionals will be played Friday, June 9, Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11 (if necessary). The national seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parenthesis.
GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 9 - All times are Central
Game times and ESPN Network subject to change
Vanderbilt (36-23-1) at No. 1 Oregon St. (52-4)
8 p.m. (ESPN2), 8 p.m. (ESPN), 8 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Cal St. Fullerton (37-21) at Long Beach St. (41-18-1)
5 p.m. (ESPN2), 2 p.m. (ESPNU), 2 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
Davidson (35-24) at Texas A&M (39-21)
2 p.m. (ESPN2), 5 p.m. (ESPN2), 5 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)
Kentucky (43-21) at No. 7 Louisville (50-10)
11 a.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN), 11 a.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)
The following four best-of-three super regionals will be played Saturday, June 10, Sunday, June 11, and Monday, June 12 (if necessary).
GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 10 – All times are Central
Game times and ESPN Network subject to change
Sam Houston St. (44-21) at Florida St. (43-21)
11 a.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN/ESPN2), **12 p.m./3 p.m./6 p.m. (ESPN2) or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Mississippi St. (40-25) at No. 4 LSU (46-17)
8 p.m. (ESPN2), 8 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), **12 p.m./3 p.m./6 p.m. (ESPN2) or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Missouri St. (43-18) at No. 6 TCU (45-16)
5 p.m. (ESPNU), 5 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), **12 p.m./3 p.m./6 p.m. (ESPN2) or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wake Forest (42-18) at No. 3 Florida (45-17)
2 p.m. (ESPN), 2 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2), **12 p.m./3 p.m./6 p.m. (ESPN2) or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
**to be determined, Sunday, June 11
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.