LSU vs. Miss. St.: Tickets go on sale Friday for Super Regional

Tiger fans can buy tickets for the Super Regional Tournament beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 8.

The following four super regionals will be played Friday, June 9, Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11 (if necessary). The national seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parenthesis.

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 9 - All times are Central

Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

Vanderbilt (36-23-1) at No. 1 Oregon St. (52-4)

8 p.m. (ESPN2), 8 p.m. (ESPN), 8 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Cal St. Fullerton (37-21) at Long Beach St. (41-18-1)

5 p.m. (ESPN2), 2 p.m. (ESPNU), 2 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

Davidson (35-24) at Texas A&M (39-21)

2 p.m. (ESPN2), 5 p.m. (ESPN2), 5 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Kentucky (43-21) at No. 7 Louisville (50-10)

11 a.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN), 11 a.m. (ESPN/ESPN2)

The following four best-of-three super regionals will be played Saturday, June 10, Sunday, June 11, and Monday, June 12 (if necessary).

GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 10 – All times are Central

Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

Sam Houston St. (44-21) at Florida St. (43-21)

11 a.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN/ESPN2), **12 p.m./3 p.m./6 p.m. (ESPN2) or 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Mississippi St. (40-25) at No. 4 LSU (46-17)

8 p.m. (ESPN2), 8 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), **12 p.m./3 p.m./6 p.m. (ESPN2) or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Missouri St. (43-18) at No. 6 TCU (45-16)

5 p.m. (ESPNU), 5 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), **12 p.m./3 p.m./6 p.m. (ESPN2) or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wake Forest (42-18) at No. 3 Florida (45-17)

2 p.m. (ESPN), 2 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2), **12 p.m./3 p.m./6 p.m. (ESPN2) or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

**to be determined, Sunday, June 11