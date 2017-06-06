Man arrested for 6th DWI after crashing vehicle near Tiger Stadium

A California man was arrested for his sixth DWI after he allegedly caused a crash that shut down Nicholson Drive near Tiger Stadium for three hours early Tuesday morning.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the LSU Police Department, Josue Villalobos, 27, was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a tree at roughly 2 a.m.

“He smelled strongly of an unknown alcoholic beverage, and throwing up, which also smelled of alcohol,” states the report. “Baton Rouge Fire Department extracted him from the driver seat and he was discovered to be in possession of a Modulo beer bottle next to his seat.”

Villalobos, who is a resident of Sun Valley, Ca., suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

After he was treated, Villalobos was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was booked for DWI (6th offense), unlicensed driver, seatbelt required, open container, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.