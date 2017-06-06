Crash involving suspected drunk driver shuts down Nicholson Dr. near Tiger Stadium for 3 hours

LSU officials said a crash involving a suspected drunk driver shut down Nicholson Drive near Tiger Stadium for three hours early Tuesday morning.

They reported a Ford F350 was headed north on Nicholson when it went off the road at North Stadium Drive around 2 a.m.

They stated the driver suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital by EMS. The driver’s name was not released, but officials said he is not affiliated with LSU.

According to officials, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

They added Nicholson Drive was closed from 2 a.m. until 5 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

