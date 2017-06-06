Power restored to more than 1,500 customers in Walker area after early morning outage

"A failure to act is not an option," was the quote by lawmakers for fixing our state’s finances. In this legislative session, as in those before it, failure to act was not only an option, it was a plan.More >>
A massage therapist reported missing Sunday after going to a home for a job was found dead in a building on the property, authorities said.More >>
Roadway incidents for Tuesday, June 6.More >>
A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left his cousin dead has turned himself in to authorities, according to investigators.More >>
Police have made a second arrest in connection with the theft of a boat. The Morgan City Police Department reported Rebecca Loustalot, 29, of Franklin, was taken into custody Friday evening.More >>
Now's the time for travel-bargain hunters to pounce!More >>
About 60 women have accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them since 1965, but Cosby is charged in just one case.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.More >>
An unidentified assailant attacked a police officer near Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, and the officer then shot and wounded the attacker, Paris police said.More >>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Located on Nelson Miller Parkway, Creation Gardens is a "wholesale food supplier and distributor to 2,000+ restaurants," its website said.More >>
