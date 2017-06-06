Power restored to more than 1,500 customers in Walker area after - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Power restored to more than 1,500 customers in Walker area after early morning outage

WALKER, LA (WAFB) -

UPDATE: According to the company's website, power restored shortly after 9 a.m. 

ORIGINAL: More than 1,500 Entergy customers were without power in the Walker area early Tuesday morning, according to the company's website.

Entergy reported some of the outages were due to downed wires. It is not known what causes the other outages.

Officials said crews are working to get the power restored as soon as possible.

As of 8 a.m., about 650 customers were still in the dark.

