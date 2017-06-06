Outages leave more than 1,500 customers in Walker area without power

More than 1,500 Entergy customers are without power in the Walker area, according to the company's website.

Entergy reported some of the outages are due to downed wires. It added workers are trying to determine the cause of the other outages.

The company hopes to have the power restored to all customers by 7:30 a.m.

Click here for the Entergy Outage Map

