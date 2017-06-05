La. House approves cornerstone of criminal justice reform

An effort to overhaul Louisiana’s criminal justice system overcame a big hurdle Monday at the state capitol. With rarely seen bipartisan support, the House voted to approve three key bills that are part of an overall reform package.More >>
The combination of high water along the Mississippi and Atchafalaya Rivers, along with several inches of rain in the last week, has led to flooding issues for parts of Assumption Parish.More >>
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office discovered a stolen vehicle Monday evening that they believe is related to the death of Jonathan Besson.More >>
It's one of the unexpected fights of the session: a bill to rename a school in Natchitoches.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, June 5.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.More >>
Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations.More >>
