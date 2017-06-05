Lawmakers reach compromise on bill to rename school in Natchitoches

It's one of the unexpected fights of the session: a bill to rename a school in Natchitoches.

The measure would name the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts after former representative, Jimmy Long. Alumni have protested the name change. As part of a compromise, the name will change, but in practice, on signs and stationary, the name will remain the same.

The House passed the amended bill. It now goes back the Senate for final approval.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.