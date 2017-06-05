Funeral set for Sammy Lee: child hit, killed by vehicle during police chase

Funeral arrangements have been announced by the family of Sammy Lee, 12, the young child who was struck and killed by a vehicle during a police chase on May 31.

Sammy's eldest sister tells us his funeral will be held Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at Verrette's Funeral Home in New Roads.

RELATED STORIES: 12-year-old killed by suspect during officer-involved chase

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.