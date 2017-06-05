Funeral held for Sammy Lee: child hit, killed by vehicle during police chase

The young boy who was struck and killed by a vehicle during a police chase on May 31 has been laid to rest.

Funeral arrangements for Sammy Lee, 12, were held Saturday morning at Verrette’s Funeral Home in New Roads.

RELATED STORIES: 12-year-old killed by suspect during officer-involved chase

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney, Hillar Moore said the man accused of hitting Lee, Joshual Hilton, will have a bond review hearing at the 19th Judicial District Court on June 15th.

DA Moore also said Hilton is facing two pending drug charges, he’s expected to stand trial in August.

If you would like to send a comment of support to the family, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.