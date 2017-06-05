100 Black Men honors graduates of Project Excel mentoring program

The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge hosted its annual culminating event Sunday, June 4 to honor six graduates of its mentoring program, Project Excel.

The First United Methodist Church was packed for the event, which featured program mentees' testimonies, music, and scholarship awards.

"I would really like to thank the 100 Black Men for everything they've done for me," said graduate, Darrius Dembry.

All six graduates plan to attend college in the fall and several will be enrolling at Baton Rouge Community College.

"We're giving back not only to our society, but to the world in general with the lives of these young men - making them better citizens, better contributors to the world. We're creating better husbands and workers and fathers, but above all, we want to create better mentors so that they can go out and continue doing our work," said Michael Victorian, president of 100 Black Men.

Those honored at the ceremony are:

Ormond D. Bradford

Terrance B. Carter Jr.

Darrius Demby

Kentrell Grant

Kelvin Johnson

Nijirren Johnson

For more information, visit 100blackmen.org or call 225-356-9444.

