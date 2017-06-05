Stolen vehicle related to S Sherwood homicide case found; one in custody

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office discovered a stolen vehicle Monday evening that they believe is related to the death of Jonathan Besson.

The car was spotted in a shopping center at the intersection of Greenwell Springs Rd. and Foster Rd.

Deputies say they believe the stolen vehicle is somehow related to the death of Besson, whose body was found in his apartment early Monday morning.

Tow truck taking car away from shopping center on Foster at Greenwell Springs. At least one person cuffed and detained. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/eTCZWRYen6 — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) June 6, 2017

At least one suspect is currently in custody. Details are still limited. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

