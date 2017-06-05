2 arrested, 1 wanted for carjacking of man, murder of his roommate

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested two men and are seeking a third in connection to the carjacking and robbery of one man and the murder of his roommate.

Officials say they arrested Cardale Linson and Jamarcus Tate in connection to the murder of Jonathan Besson, 29. They are also seeking Dontre Shedron Tate.

Besson's body was discovered Monday, June 5 around 8:30 a.m. in his apartment after deputies were called out by his roommate to perform a welfare check.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William "Beau" Clark confirms Besson died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators believe the three men battered and robbed Besson's roommate after he gave them a ride to a location in North Baton Rouge. They then took his vehicle.

Besson's roommate called the police and while they were taking information about the incident, he contacted the sheriff's office and then asked them to perform a welfare check on his roommate.

Deputies say both men took off running. After they were captured, deputies claim they admitted to the carjacking and the murder. However, they allegedly identified D. Tate as the shooter.

Tow truck taking car away from shopping center on Foster at Greenwell Springs. At least one person cuffed and detained. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/eTCZWRYen6 — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) June 6, 2017

Both men were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

If you know anything regarding the location of Dontre Tate, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

