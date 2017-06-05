Denham Springs man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries, thefts

"Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office have linked one suspect to four shed burglaries, 11 vehicle burglaries, two motor vehicle thefts, and one theft. And how this was pieced together is quite a story in itself," said Sheriff Jason Ard.

Officials with LPSO were dispatched to a home on Adora Ave. in Denham Springs during the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 30 in reference to the theft of a vehicle.

"We learned this victim believed someone had been taking the vehicle overnight and returning it by morning. Since May 22, the victim would notice the vehicle parked at different angles or the vehicle would be low on fuel. The victim started checking mileage and told deputies someone had put 60 miles on the vehicle - all while the victim was sleeping," said Ard.

Deputies waited at the house for the suspect to reappear, and he eventually did. Officials say the driver then tried to evade deputies, exited the vehicle, and fled on foot into nearby woods.

"Deputies were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Seth Vallet of Denham Springs. It was also learned he had several active warrants out for him. Deputies went to his residence and found Vallet hiding under a bed. Also, in plain view, deputies located items of interest in recent vehicle burglaries in the area, including handguns and computers. Detectives were able then able to connect more of the items found inside to several more open cases. This is just a case of good ole' fashioned police work: following evidence and closing cases," said Ard.

Vallet was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. He is facing numerous charges of simple burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. Detectives also say an earlier vehicle theft at the same location resulted in a spare key being stolen. They believe Vallet was using this spare key to gain access to the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

