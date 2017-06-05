24 bills signed into law Monday by Gov. John Bel Edwards - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

24 bills signed into law Monday by Gov. John Bel Edwards

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB) Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

On Monday, June 5, Governor John Bel Edwards signed 24 bills into law.

The following bills were signed into law:

  • ACT 15 – HB 4: Provides relative to the reemployment of retired school nurses in positions covered by the Teachers' Retirement System of La.
  • ACT 16 – HB 5: Provides for a mayor's court in the village of Athens 
  • ACT 17 – HB 9 Provides relative to earnable compensation in the Firefighters' Retirement System 
  • ACT 19 – HB 11: Provides relative to Back-DROP benefits of the Assessors' Retirement Fund
  • ACT 20 – HB 12: Provides relative to compensation for members of the Livingston Parish planning commission for attending meetings 
  • ACT 21 – HB 21: Provides relative to irrevocability of optional beneficiary designation
  • ACT 22 – HB 22: Provides relative to retirement options in the Firefighters' Retirement System
  • ACT 23 – HB 32: Provides relative to the board of trustees of the Municipal Employees' Retirement System of La.
  • ACT 24 – HB 35: Provides relative to the offset of disability retirement benefits of members of the Firefighters' Retirement System based on receipt of workers' compensation benefits
  • ACT 25 – HB 38: Provides relative to the authority of the board of trustees of the District Attorneys' Retirement System
  • ACT 26 – HB 62 Provides relative to group insurance premiums for retirees of the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office
  • ACT 27 – HB 72: Provides relative to group insurance premiums of the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office and distributions to the Plaquemines Parish Retired Employees' Insurance Fund
  • ACT 29 – HB 89: Allows employees of insurance companies that are not licensed claims adjusters to adjust certain losses that do not exceed five hundred dollars
  • ACT 30 – HB 90: Provides relative to donations received by public servants for the purposes of disaster aid or relief to provide aid or to offset losses resulting from a gubernatorially declared disaster or emergency 
  • ACT 31 – HB 107: Provides relative to group insurance expenses of the clerk of court in Terrebonne Parish
  • ACT 32 – HB 155: Adds the House and Governmental Affairs Committee as an entity eligible to receive criminal history record information 
  • ACT 33 – HB 159: Requires certain mental health providers to be licensed under the Behavioral Health Services Provider Licensing Law 
  • ACT 34 – HB 165 Provides for identification of dental benefit plan coverage 
  • ACT 35 – HB 188: Provides for review of fees charged for external review 
  • ACT 36 – HB 190: Provides relative to the sheriff's statement indicating the amount of time a defendant has spent in custody prior to conviction
  • ACT 37 – HB 212Provides relative to disability benefits of Louisiana National Guardsmen 
  • ACT 39 – HB 232 Provides relative to the mislabeling of fresh fruits and vegetables
  • ACT 40 – HB 250: Authorizes local needle exchange programs 
  • ACT 41 – HB 251: Provides relative to the declaration of abandoned animals after a declared emergency 

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly