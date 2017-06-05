24 bills signed into law Monday by Gov. John Bel Edwards

A 101-year-old Baton Rouge woman is headed to Birmingham, Alabama this week to compete in the National Senior Olympic Games.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning. According to deputies, a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Coursey Boulevard.More >>
List of available sandbag locations due to possible flooding.More >>
Authorities now have in custody two men who they say were involved in a double homicide resulting from a dispute over an illegal synthetic marijuana transaction.More >>
Sheriffs have arrested a 69-year-old man for engaging in lewd acts with a minor.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
An East Texas couple are accused of locking a young child in a large dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time.More >>
The federal government contractor is accused of "removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it tow a news outlet," the Justice Department announced.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
