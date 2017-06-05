Assumption Parish experiencing flooding issues due to high river levels

The combination of high water along the Mississippi and Atchafalaya Rivers, along with several inches of rain in the last week, has led to flooding issues for parts of Assumption Parish.

While most spots along the Mississippi and Atchafalaya Rivers crested Sunday, June 4, levels are only undergoing a very slow fall. Elevated levels along the Atchafalaya in particular create backwater flooding problems for a number of parishes, including Assumption. For example, the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City crested a little over 7 feet last week, but has only seen levels fall about one-tenth of a foot over the last 4 to 5 days.

RELATED: Sandbags available in advance of potential flooding

Additionally, much of the region has seen 3 to 6 inches of rain or more in the last week, exacerbating the flooding problem. The bad news for those dealing with backwater flooding is the rivers will continue to fall at a snail's pace over the next couple of weeks, so it may be awhile before the backwater flooding subsides.

Click here for Belle River levels near Pierre Part.

According to Assumption Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director John Boudreaux, the following roads are closed due to high water:

Attakapas Landing

Bayou Crab Rd. (Hwy. 400) at Canal Rd. (Hwy. 401) to the Bayou Crab Bridge (at the boat launch)

North Bay Rd.

North Belle River Rd. (Goddell Rd.)

South Bay Rd.

Boudreaux says flooding concerns are for areas surrounding Lake Verret.

HIGH WATER: The water is only getting higher on S. Bay Rd. in Assumption. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/i7dSv8YyaR — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) June 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.