Baker man, 69, arrested for indecent behavior with 2-year-old

Sheriffs have arrested a 69-year-old man for engaging in lewd acts with a minor.

According to arrest reports, John Foretich, of Baker, was arrested Monday and charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The victim’s relatives claim that Foretich admitted to them while babysitting the two-year-old female child, he touched her inappropriately and made the child touch him as well.

Foretich was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

