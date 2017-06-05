Two boaters successfully rescued near Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge after going missing

After an extensive, 10-hour search involving first responders and volunteers, two boaters were successfully rescued north of St. Francisville near the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge, reports the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.

The two fishermen were reported missing Sunday, June 4 around 11 p.m. after leaving on a fishing trip around 1 p.m. and did not return home at 5 p.m. as planned.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, and family and friends immediately began a search, which continued through the night. At daylight, search efforts were increased to include the assistance of a helicopter.

The two men were found around 9 a.m. in good health and were reunited with their families. Officials reports their boat broke down and they were not able to contact anyone to let them know of the situation.

"We are proud of the strong efforts put forth by our deputies, as well as that of the Wildlife and Fisheries agents, to locate these two individuals. We're glad they are safe back with their families," said Sheriff Daniel.

