BRFD rescues dog from burning home

A dog was rescued from a burning home by Baton Rouge firefighters Monday morning.

BRFD arrived at 2532 Jura St. at around 9:30 a.m. following reports of a house fire.

There was nobody home at the time of the fire, so firefighters had to use forcible entry to gain access.

The fire was contained to the front room. The rest of the house received heavy smoke damage.

Nobody was home, but firefighters were informed that a dog was inside of the house. Crews went in to do a search and acting Captain Trent Rogillio found the dog under a bed.

Foul play is not suspected. Building and content losses total $45 thousand.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.