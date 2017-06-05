2 shoplifting suspects arrested for reportedly leaving baby in car; cocaine also found

Two Baton Rouge women have been arrested for reportedly leaving a 1-year-old child in a vehicle while at a Family Dollar. Officials also report a small bag of cocaine was found in the car.

The report states officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called out to the Family Dollar on Highland Rd. on Sunday, June 4 in reference to a disturbance at the store. When officers arrived, they learned the two women the store had called about were suspects in another shoplifting case from earlier that same day.

Officers say both women initially refused to provide their names, but later complied. They were identified as Simyra Flowers, 22, and Paige Ephron, 25. After detaining the women, officers discovered there was a 1-year-old child alone in the backseat of the running car in the parking lot. The child was reportedly in good health, but while checking on the child, officers reportedly discovered a small baggie of suspected cocaine sitting on the center console of the vehicle.

Flowers and Ephron both denied having any knowledge of the cocaine in the vehicle. Both women were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and child desertion. Ephron was also charged with resisting an officer.

