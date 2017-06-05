2 shoplifting suspects arrested for reportedly leaving baby in car; cocaine also found

A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left his cousin dead has turned himself in to authorities, according to investigators.More >>
A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left his cousin dead has turned himself in to authorities, according to investigators.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, June 5.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, June 5.More >>
A 101-year-old Baton Rouge woman is headed to Birmingham, Alabama this week to compete in the National Senior Olympic Games.More >>
A 101-year-old Baton Rouge woman is headed to Birmingham, Alabama this week to compete in the National Senior Olympic Games.More >>
After an extensive, 10-hour search involving first responders and volunteers, two boaters were successfully rescued north of St. Francisville near the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge, reports the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
After an extensive, 10-hour search involving first responders and volunteers, two boaters were successfully rescued north of St. Francisville near the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge, reports the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
A dog was rescued from a burning home by Baton Rouge firefighters Monday morning.More >>
A dog was rescued from a burning home by Baton Rouge firefighters Monday morning.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people's homes.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Emergency responders delivered the baby on-scene with a cesarean section.More >>
Police say the woman found dead in a Long Beach parking lot early Sunday morning is missing Pascagoula mom, Billie Jean Harris.More >>
Police say the woman found dead in a Long Beach parking lot early Sunday morning is missing Pascagoula mom, Billie Jean Harris.More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...More >>