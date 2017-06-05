New Facebook video shows Nick Tullier singing The Beatles

A CT scan from April 2017 showing missing skull destroyed by the gun shot and removed during surgeries, bullet fragments, and skull fractures. (Source: Family)

Those close to Nick Tullier, the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputy injured in an ambush shooting, have provided an update on his continued recovery.

Tullier’s fiancée, Danielle McNicoll posted a video clip Monday on Facebook showing him singing along with her to The Beatles' song "Hello, Goodbye."

