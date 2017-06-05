CAUGHT: Second of three suspects wanted for domestic violence captured

Because of recent deadly domestic violence cases in Baton Rouge and Lincoln, MS, the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers featured three suspects wanted in separate domestic violence investigations.

The second of two suspects, Reginald Broadway, was arrested Monday, June 5 in Jennings, LA by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Only one is still wanted. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to find Desmond Gaines, 37, who is also suspected of choking a woman on Dec. 28, 2016.

Investigators say he did that after punching the victim in the stomach several times.

Gaines is also 6 feet tall. He weighs 175 pounds. His hair is black and his eyes are brown.

He is also wanted on a charge of domestic abuse battery with strangulation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

