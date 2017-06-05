Sex offender wanted for failing to register in Ascension Parish, officials say

A convicted sex offender, who deputies said has failed to register under his new address, is now wanted.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Sydney Fairchild Jr., 36, of St. Amant, failed to register as a sex offender in Ascension Parish.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, Fairchild was arrested on May 1 on unrelated charges and gave an Ascension Parish address when he was released from jail later that day.

Fairchild was told he had three days to notify the proper authorities that his address had changed but didn’t, officials said.

Webre added deputies have tried several times since May 5 to find Fairchild at the address given but have been unsuccessful in locating him there.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

