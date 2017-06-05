Man surrenders to deputies in connection with shooting that left cousin dead

A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left his cousin dead has turned himself in to authorities, according to investigators.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Shelton Williams, 22, of Plaquemine, is facing a charge of second-degree murder, in the death of Derrick Williams, 27, also of Plaquemine.

Shelton Williams surrendered with his attorney.

Sheriff Brett Stassi and family members confirmed the suspect and victim are cousins.

Investigators said the shooting happened late Friday night on Jones Street in Plaquemine.

They added the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

