Arden Key returning to LSU after surgery

LSU outside linebacker Arden Key will return to the Tiger football team on Monday after recently undergoing shoulder surgery.

“Arden had shoulder surgery and everything went as planned,” head coach Ed Orgeron said in a release.

Orgeron said the team looked forward to having Key back on Monday.

Key has been away from the team since February, when he stepped away from football for personal reasons.

The defensive star finished the 2016 season with 56 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles.

He was named to the AP All-SEC first team and the Coaches All-SEC second team.

In 2015, Key was named to the SEC Coaches All-Freshman Team as well as a Freshman All-American by ESPN and 247 Sports.

