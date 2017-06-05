FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain likely

YOUR QUICKCAST:
MONDAY: Rain/storms likely (70% coverage); a high of 83°
MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers (50% coverage); a low of 70°
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely (60% coverage); a high of 85°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- We’re beginning to wrap up this extended period of wet weather - within the next two days, the atmosphere will finally dry out with the passage of a cold front …
- However, in the meantime, a very slow moving upper level low will continue to have an extremely wet impact on south Louisiana; in fact, the western part of our state (from Lafayette westward to eastern Texas) is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7 p.m.
- Deep wrap around moisture will lead to high rain coverage Monday AND Tuesday; at least 60% - 70% both days ... prior to the area of low pressure pulling eastward late Tuesday, the cold front entering the weather picture and high pressure building in - and staying - Wednesday through (at least) Saturday …
- While our immediate area is NOT under a threat for widespread severe weather (according to the Storm Prediction Center), there could still be periods of gusty winds, lightning and locally heavy rainfall - which could lead to minor and brief street flooding
- The LONG awaited dry spell is on tap to arrive during the day Wednesday ... the mention of rain not in the forecast until a slight chance again Sunday (20% coverage = only isolated activity) …
- The drier air will allow daytime high temperatures to warm up a bit - perhaps topping out in the lower 90°s both Saturday and Sunday; overnight lows actually a bit cooler, dropping into the low/mid 60°s
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop
Inland Lakes: South winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet
TIDES FOR JUNE 6:
High Tide: 9:40 a.m. +1.2
Low Tide: 7:16 p.m. 0.0
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 5 … 101° (2011); 55° (1954)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 5 … 90°; 70°
SUNRISE: 6:02 a.m.
SUNSET: 8:05 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.