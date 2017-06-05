FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain likely

YOUR QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Rain/storms likely (70% coverage); a high of 83°

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers (50% coverage); a low of 70°

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely (60% coverage); a high of 85°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- We’re beginning to wrap up this extended period of wet weather - within the next two days, the atmosphere will finally dry out with the passage of a cold front …

- However, in the meantime, a very slow moving upper level low will continue to have an extremely wet impact on south Louisiana; in fact, the western part of our state (from Lafayette westward to eastern Texas) is under a FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7 p.m.

- Deep wrap around moisture will lead to high rain coverage Monday AND Tuesday; at least 60% - 70% both days ... prior to the area of low pressure pulling eastward late Tuesday, the cold front entering the weather picture and high pressure building in - and staying - Wednesday through (at least) Saturday …

- While our immediate area is NOT under a threat for widespread severe weather (according to the Storm Prediction Center), there could still be periods of gusty winds, lightning and locally heavy rainfall - which could lead to minor and brief street flooding

- The LONG awaited dry spell is on tap to arrive during the day Wednesday ... the mention of rain not in the forecast until a slight chance again Sunday (20% coverage = only isolated activity) …

- The drier air will allow daytime high temperatures to warm up a bit - perhaps topping out in the lower 90°s both Saturday and Sunday; overnight lows actually a bit cooler, d ropping into the low/mid 60°s

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 2 - 4 feet; light chop

Inland Lakes: South winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet

TIDES FOR JUNE 6:

High Tide: 9:40 a.m. +1.2

Low Tide: 7:16 p.m. 0.0

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 5 … 101° (2011); 55° (1954)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JUNE 5 … 90°; 70°

SUNRISE: 6:02 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:05 p.m.

