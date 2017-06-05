Man found dead in apartment on S Sherwood Forest Blvd. identifie - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man found dead in apartment on S Sherwood Forest Blvd. identified

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responds to South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Coursey Boulevard. (Source: WAFB) East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responds to South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Coursey Boulevard. (Source: WAFB)
Witnesses say a man was found shot to death at this apartment complex on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. (Source: WAFB) Witnesses say a man was found shot to death at this apartment complex on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning.

According to deputies, a man was found dead at an apartment complex on S Sherwood Forest Blvd. near Coursey Blvd. shortly after 8:30 a.m. It appears he died of at least one gunshot wound. 

Deputies were contacted contacted by the victim's roommate to perform a welfare check.

The victim has been identified as Jonathan Joseph Besson, 29.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly