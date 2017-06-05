Deputies: Man found dead in apartment on S. Sherwood Forest Boul - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deputies: Man found dead in apartment on S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning.

According to deputies, a man was found dead at an apartment complex on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Coursey Boulevard shortly after 8:30 a.m. It appears he died of at least one gunshot wound. 

Deputies were contacted contacted by the victim's roommate to perform a welfare check.

The victim's name has not been released.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

