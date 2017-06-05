BREC to hold community meeting on plans for Greenwood Regional Park, relocation of BR Zoo

BREC will hold a community meeting on Thursday, June 15 to allow residents to weigh in on the proposed plans for the Greenwood Park and relocation of the Baton Rouge Zoo.

At the meeting, Superintendent Carolyn McKnight will give a presentation about the proposal. Those who attend will be given the chance to submit questions and provide comments for consideration.

"We are excited to share our plans with the public after months of moving very deliberately to create a plan that will position BREC and its partners as change agents for East Baton Rouge Parish when it comes to enhancing quality of life, spurring economic activity, attracting tourists, and creating premier parks and attractions that will benefit the entire community," said BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight. "We made a commitment – one we take very seriously – that we would engage in thoughtful and productive dialogue about these plans with residents and community leaders as we work together to formalize this vision and take it from imagination to reality. This meeting is a first step in that direction."

CLICK HERE to see the current plan

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Womack Ballroom, 6201 Florida Boulevard.

The meeting will be streamed live on BREC’s website and broadcast on Facebook Live. Viewers are also welcome to send in questions that night on BREC’s Facebook page or any time leading up to June 15 by emailing them to info@brec.org.

