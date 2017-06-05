BREC to hold community meeting on plans for Greenwood Regional Park, relocation of BR Zoo

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning. According to deputies, a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near Coursey Boulevard.More >>
A man wanted in connection with a shooting that left his cousin dead has turned himself in to authorities, according to investigators.More >>
A convicted sex offender, who deputies said has failed to register under his new address, is now wanted. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Sydney Fairchild Jr., 36, of St. Amant, failed to register as a sex offender in Ascension Parish.More >>
MONDAY: Rain/storms likely (70% coverage); a high of 83°
MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers (50% coverage); a low of 70°
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely (60% coverage); a high of 85°
BREC will hold a public meeting where residents can weigh in on the proposed plans for the first regional park in the BREC system at Greenwood Park and the relocation and development of a state of the art Zoo.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Police were alerted to the improper transportation by "Mike's Hauling" after seeing the picture. They happened to see the same truck about a week later - this time without the horse - and stopped to talk to the driver.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.More >>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.More >>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting.More >>
Hancock County deputies made a huge drug bust over the weekend, intercepting 181 pounds of marijuana bound for Biloxi.More >>
