LSU offensive lineman plans to transfer

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Willie Allen (Source: WAFB) Willie Allen (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Offensive lineman Willie Allen is planning to transfer from LSU.

The redshirt freshman made the announcement on Twitter Sunday night.

The John Curtis lineman earned a four-star ranking by 247 Sports, Scout and ESPN. 

ESPN ranked Allen as the No. 2 offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in Louisiana in the 2016 recruiting class.

