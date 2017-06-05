LSU offensive lineman plans to transfer

Offensive lineman Willie Allen is planning to transfer from LSU.
The redshirt freshman made the announcement on Twitter Sunday night.
Thank you. pic.twitter.com/pskgi0qgCX— Willie Allen (@WillieA35498392) June 5, 2017
The John Curtis lineman earned a four-star ranking by 247 Sports, Scout and ESPN.
ESPN ranked Allen as the No. 2 offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in Louisiana in the 2016 recruiting class.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.