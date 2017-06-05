RELATED STORIES: 12-year-old killed by suspect during officer-involved chase

On Wednesday, May 31, the Baton Rouge Police Department attempted a narcotics arrest. The suspect, Joshual Hilton, allegedly fled in his vehicle. During the pursuit, Sammy Lee, 12, was struck and killed. Hilton was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

At some point during the chase, police fired shots at Hilton. He was reportedly struck at least once. When he was apprehended, he was treated at a local hospital. The following day he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

