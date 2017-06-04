Police identify man found dead on Rosenwald Road

BREC will hold a public meeting where residents can weigh in on the proposed plans for the first regional park in the BREC system at Greenwood Park and the relocation and development of a state of the art Zoo.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Quenton Gilmore, 27.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, June 5.More >>
For the Parks family, the August flood was a huge hurdle; not only because their home took on over 30 inches of water but because they had three basset hounds to take care of in addition to the chaos.More >>
Smiling was once something that brought pain to Ana Kristoff. For decades, the smallest movement or lightest touch could bring her to tears.More >>
Police said the situation is contained.More >>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.More >>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.More >>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.More >>
Community activists are calling for the closure of another North Charleston convenience store after a 12-year-old they say was looking to buy snacks was kicked by a clerk.More >>
Police believe Richard Lee Burton Jr. killed three people whose bodies were found Sunday afternoon inside a home in the 5800 block of South Beck's Mill Road in Washington County, about 14 miles from Salem.More >>
