Police identify man found dead on Rosenwald Road

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Quenton Gilmore, 27.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said Gilmore was found dead on Rosenwald Road off Scotland Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Investigators said they have not yet identified a suspect and haven't established a motive.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

