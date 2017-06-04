BRPD: One dead in shooting on Rosenwald Rd.

One person is dead after a shooting that happened in the 1600 block of Rosenwald Rd, according to Baton Rouge Police.

Police were called to the scene around 9:00 p.m.

A coroner was called to the scene where reportedly one person was killed.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

