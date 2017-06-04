Woman and 2 children allegedly attack man with knives over Facebook post

Baton Rouge Police have arrested a woman after she and her children allegedly attacked her boyfriend with knives.

The incident occurred on Saturday, June 3, in the 2700 block of Ontario St. at around 1:30 p.m, according to the arrest report.

Police responded to a call where the victim said that he and the attacker, Ciera Jones, 30, had gotten into an argument about a Facebook post.

The victim said Jones then armed herself with a knife and stabbed him in his upper right arm as he attempted to leave. He said her 9 and 10-year-old children armed themselves with knives also and attacked him as well.

According to her statement, Jones initially stated that she did not attack the victim with a knife, but her 10-year-old son did.

The victim attempted to correct Jones’ statements, after which she admitted that her, her 10-year-old son, and her 9-year-old daughter had knives and that the kids were trying to protect her, according to the arrest record.

A witness at the scene told authorities he saw Jones and her kids attacking the victim as he packed to leave the residence.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital and received stitches for the laceration to his arm.

Jones was arrested and charged with one count each of domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse with child endangerment, and aggravated second degree battery. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and her bond was set at $20,000.

