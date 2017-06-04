Iberia Parish deputies locate kidnapping victim, suspect

UPDATE:

Iberia Parish Sheriffs say thanks to the quick response from the public, the vehicle was located in New Iberia. Deputies located the suspect and the victim in a house on Iberia Street. The suspect is in custody and the victim will be treated by Acadian Ambulance service.

ORIGINAL:

Investigators with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are working a kidnapping which occurred around 8:00pm Saturday night in the parking lot of Lowe’s on Center St. in New Iberia.

The victim, Pamela Tignor, apparently attempted to escape from Bradley Boudreaux, 40, by jumping out of the vehicle they were in.

Boudreaux was seen by witnesses forcefully grabbing Pamela Tignor and pushing her back into the vehicle.

The vehicle is a 1982 Chevrolet S10 pickup. The pickup is tan with a black hood bearing Louisiana license Y212891.

The vehicle was last seen on Hwy. 14 heading towards Delcambre. The suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the victim and a restraining order was in place at the time of the kidnapping.

If anyone has seen Pamela Tignor, Bradley Boudreaux or the vehicle we are urging you to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-8477 (TIPS).

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.