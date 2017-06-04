Festival of Life Baton Rouge launches with grocery giveaway

Volunteers from Baton Rouge area churches have assembled over a thousand grocery boxes to give away to the community.

Festival of Life is a community event for families occurring in cities all over the country. Appealing to all ages, bringing music, games, and a message of hope to individual cities.

In Baton Rouge, over $20,000 in prizes will be given away over the course of the week. LSU tickets, a 5 night cruise to Mexico, bill pays, free groceries and more.

The festival takes place at 6 p.m. nightly from June 4 until June 9 at the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park at 57845 Foundry St. in Plaquemine.

There will be events from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. including registration, games and free raffle for prizes, live music, a word of encouragement, and a grocery giveaway on Sunday.

For more information on Festival of Life visit their website or their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.