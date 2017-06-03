Deputies seeking suspect they say robbed convenience store on Airline Hwy. at gunpoint

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are actively seeking a man they say is responsible for robbing the Mr. Lucky's convenience store on Airline Hwy.

Officials say the incident occurred in the 1400 block of Airline Hwy. on Friday, June 2. The suspect reportedly entered the store armed with a firearm and demanded money from the cashier. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as an older black male who, at the time of the robbery, was wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes, white gloves, a brown trucker hat, and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on this suspect is encouraged to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5064 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. A cash reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest.

