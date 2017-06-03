Baton Rouge General designated as 'breastfeeding friendly' workplace

Baton Rouge General Medical Center (BRG) has been given the designation of a Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace Champion by the Mary Amelia Women's Health Center and the Louisiana Breastfeeding Coalition.

Businesses that receive this designation give their employees who breastfeed or pump the time, space, and support to do so. These companies have written policies in place to support breastfeeding in the workplace.

"Being a mother doesn't stop when you get to work. It's important that we allow our employees the flexibility and support they need as they care for both our patients and their own children," said Monica Nijoka, chief nursing officer at BRG.

Last year, BRG's foundation awarded money from an employee giving campaign to renovate space at the Bluebonnet campus into a lactation room, where nursing mothers can pump in private one at a time. Breast pumps were also added to employees' insurance coverage.

BRG says breastfeeding is one of the most effective measures a new mother can take to ensure her infant's health and the success rate among breastfeeding mothers is greatly improved when they have the support of those around them, including their employer.

