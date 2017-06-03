Baton Rouge General designated as 'breastfeeding friendly' workplace

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are actively seeking a man they say is responsible for robbing the Mr. Lucky's convenience store on Airline Hwy.More >>
Roadway incidents for Saturday, June 3.More >>
Baton Rouge General Medical Center (BRG) has been given the designation of a Breastfeeding-Friendly Workplace Champion by the Mary Amelia Women's Health Center and the Louisiana Breastfeeding Coalition.More >>
The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting late Friday night that left one person dead. Sheriff Brett Stassi said the 27-year-old victim was shot on Jones Street in Plaquemine.More >>
Despite the wet forecast, BREC's Howell Park had a few visitors Saturday for the first time in months.More >>
Police say two terror incidents involved a vehicle colliding with pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing at a nearby area of bars and restaurants.More >>
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.More >>
Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay said the victims were both adult men.More >>
