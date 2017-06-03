Legislature approves coastal master plan for state; includes pro - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Legislature approves coastal master plan for state; includes projects to protect coast

Louisiana's 2017 coastal master plan received final approval from the legislature, meaning the state can move forward implementing projects under the blue print for protecting and restoring coastal areas.

The two measures lay out the projects and set funding priorities. The plan includes 124 projects that build or maintain more than 800 square miles of land.

The plan also dedicates billions of dollars to marsh creation, sediment diversions, and hurricane protection. 

