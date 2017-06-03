BREC's Howell Park reopens nearly a year after historic August flooding

Despite the wet forecast, BREC's Howell Park had a few visitors Saturday for the first time in months.

The park was one of many damaged during the record August 2016 flooding. Visitors say they were happy to have the community staple back.

“It's really nice. It's like a calm environment for everyone to come to. There's usually no drama, so that's great. I feel like it's something we needed,” said Brian Williams, a visitor to the park.

BREC leaders say construction continues for the former golf course in the area. Work on that should wrap up later this summer.

