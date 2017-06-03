Officials suspect unrestrained man killed in Livingston parish wreck was impaired

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal single vehicle wreck just after midnight on Saturday, June 3.

The wreck was on LA 441 south of LA 1036 in Livingston Parish, say LSP officials. The wreck claimed the life of Ernest Miller, 57, of Holden.

LSP's initial investigation reveals the crash happened as Miller was driving southbound on LA 441 in a 1996 GMC Sierra, when for reasons still under investigation, he ran off the left side of the road into a ditch. Miller was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the wreck and was ejected from the vehicle after it hit a utility pole and a tree.

Miller was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. LSP officials say impairment is suspected as a factor in this wreck. A toxicology sample will be taken from Miller for analysis.

