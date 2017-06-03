Officials suspect unrestrained man killed in Livingston parish wreck was impaired

Despite the wet forecast, BREC's Howell Park had a few visitors Saturday for the first time in months.More >>
Despite the wet forecast, BREC's Howell Park had a few visitors Saturday for the first time in months.More >>
Louisiana's 2017 coastal master plan received final approval from the legislature, meaning the state can move forward implementing projects under the blue print for protecting and restoring coastal areas.More >>
Louisiana's 2017 coastal master plan received final approval from the legislature, meaning the state can move forward implementing projects under the blue print for protecting and restoring coastal areas.More >>
Officials have arrested a suspect in connection with a double homicide in south Louisiana. The Baker Police Department reported DaShawn Whitfield, 22, of Baker, was taken into custody Saturday.More >>
Officials have arrested a suspect in connection with a double homicide in south Louisiana. The Baker Police Department reported DaShawn Whitfield, 22, of Baker, was taken into custody Saturday.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal single vehicle wreck just after midnight on Saturday, June 3.More >>
Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a fatal single vehicle wreck just after midnight on Saturday, June 3.More >>
Roadway incidents for Saturday, June 3.More >>
Roadway incidents for Saturday, June 3.More >>
Several pedestrians were run over by a van in London on Saturday, according to local media reports.More >>
Several pedestrians were run over by a van in London on Saturday, according to local media reports.More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.More >>