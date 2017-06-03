Man faces charges in attack that left woman bruised and swollen, according to court documents

A man accused of attacking a woman was booked on multiple charges.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Randy Bowman, 41, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Friday.

According to the probable cause report, Bowman pushed the victim down and choked her. The report stated the victim told deputies "she lost consciousness where she woke moments later on the floor."

The court document also stated the suspect "physically held her against her will several times by forcefully pulling her away from the door as she attempted to exit the residence."

It added investigators reported seeing bruises and swelling on the victim’s body.

Bowman is facing charges of domestic abuse battery strangulation, second-degree battery, and false imprisonment.

Bond has not been set.

