Woman arrested for allegedly trying to steal TV from Walmart; has other thefts on record

A Prairieville woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing multiple items, including a 43" TV, from Walmart on Friday, June 2, reports the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials say they were called out to the Walmart on N Mall Dr. in Baton Rouge around 6 p.m. Friday in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the store's loss prevention team, who said a white female, identified as Amanda Craven, 35, was detained for stealing several items, including a 43" TV, wall art, and kitchen utensils.

The loss prevention agent says Craven put the items in her cart and left the store without paying for the merchandise, which had a total value of $812.48. The agent also says Craven was arrested for misdemeanor theft previously at the Walmart on O'Neal Ln. back on December 31, 2016. The agent showed deputies a trespass form Craven had signed, stating she would not return to any Walmart properties.

Deputies then arrested Craven and read her her rights. She then reportedly stated she needed the items for her house, but did not have "anybody to help her." During processing, deputies learned Craven had an active warrant out for theft of goods and aggravated assault, as well as an active bench warrant, also for theft of goods.

Back on April 4, Craven reportedly stole $796 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot on Coursey Blvd. A loss prevention agent at the store attempted to write down her license plate number, and said Craven then tried to back over him with her vehicle. A witness in the parking lot reportedly confirmed the events as well. A warrant was then issued on April 17 for Craven's arrest.

Craven was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is charged with felony burglary of a non-residence, theft of goods over $500, and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.