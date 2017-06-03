Victim's cousin wanted in Plaquemine deadly shooting

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting late Friday night that left one person dead.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said the 27-year-old victim was shot on Jones Street in Plaquemine. The victim's name was not released.

He added his deputies are trying to find Shelton Williams, 22, of Plaquemine, who is the victim’s cousin.

According to Stassi, the victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

