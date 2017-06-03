Teen accidentally shot, allegedly by another teen, according to police

A teen was taken to Juvenile Detention after a shooting that left another teen injured, according to police.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a 15-year-old boy was shot, allegedly by a 16-year-old boy, on Beech Street near Beechwood Drive around midnight. The suspect’s name was not released due to his age.

Investigators said the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

They added the suspect faces charges of illegal use of a weapon, negligent injuring, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), and possession of marijuana.

