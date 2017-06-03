Teen accidentally shot, allegedly by another teen, according to police

Roadway incidents for Saturday, June 3.More >>
Roadway incidents for Saturday, June 3.More >>
A man accused of attacking a woman was booked on multiple charges. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Randy Bowman, 41, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Friday.More >>
A man accused of attacking a woman was booked on multiple charges. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Randy Bowman, 41, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Friday.More >>
A Prairieville woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing multiple items, including a 43" TV, from Walmart on Friday, June 2, reports the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
A Prairieville woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing multiple items, including a 43" TV, from Walmart on Friday, June 2, reports the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting late Friday night that left one person dead. Sheriff Brett Stassi said the 27-year-old victim was shot on Jones Street in Plaquemine.More >>
The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting late Friday night that left one person dead. Sheriff Brett Stassi said the 27-year-old victim was shot on Jones Street in Plaquemine.More >>
A teen was taken to Juvenile Detention after a shooting that left another teen injured, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a 15-year-old boy was shot, allegedly by a 16-year-old boy.More >>
A teen was taken to Juvenile Detention after a shooting that left another teen injured, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a 15-year-old boy was shot, allegedly by a 16-year-old boy.More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.More >>
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.More >>