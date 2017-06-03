Senate quickly, easily backs its budget proposal

A teen was taken to Juvenile Detention after a shooting that left another teen injured, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a 15-year-old boy was shot, allegedly by a 16-year-old boy.More >>
A teen was taken to Juvenile Detention after a shooting that left another teen injured, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a 15-year-old boy was shot, allegedly by a 16-year-old boy.More >>
Roadway incidents for Saturday, June 3.More >>
Roadway incidents for Saturday, June 3.More >>
With little disagreement or haggling, senators have agreed on their version of a $29 billion plan to finance Louisiana state government agencies next year.More >>
With little disagreement or haggling, senators have agreed on their version of a $29 billion plan to finance Louisiana state government agencies next year.More >>
Officials have arrested a suspect in connection with a double homicide in south Louisiana. The Baker Police Department reported DaShawn Whitfield, 22, of Baker, was taken into custody Saturday.More >>
Officials have arrested a suspect in connection with a double homicide in south Louisiana. The Baker Police Department reported DaShawn Whitfield, 22, of Baker, was taken into custody Saturday.More >>
The to-do list for the 2017 Legislative Session was a long one, with plenty of big ticket items. With one week to go, lawmakers have failed to accomplish some key goals.More >>
The to-do list for the 2017 Legislative Session was a long one, with plenty of big ticket items. With one week to go, lawmakers have failed to accomplish some key goals.More >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the wayMore >>
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.More >>
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.More >>